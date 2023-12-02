Previous
small town Christmas parade by jackies365
Photo 2261

small town Christmas parade

Shooting a bit but struggling to post😔
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
I think of "It's a Wonderful Life" when I look at this. Very sweet image and especially nice in b/w.
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise