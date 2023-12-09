Previous
perfunctory huge tree by jackies365
Photo 2264

perfunctory huge tree

downtown area where we went to dinner last night.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely scene and tree
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise