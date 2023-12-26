Sign up
Photo 2272
A little light
Very little lately as it's been rainy and grey through the Christmas holiday. I'm not complaining as an equal amount of snow would be a lot!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
