Photo 2284
Elsie paints
she can do this for quite some time. her little brow furrows and the purple gets several coats in the same spot. favorite color.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4277
photos
117
followers
76
following
2281
27
2282
2283
28
2284
2285
2286
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
31st January 2024 10:43am
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
February 3rd, 2024
