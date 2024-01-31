Previous
Elsie paints by jackies365
Photo 2284

Elsie paints

she can do this for quite some time. her little brow furrows and the purple gets several coats in the same spot. favorite color.
31st January 2024

jackie edwards

jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Corinne C ace
So cute!
February 3rd, 2024  
