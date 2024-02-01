Previous
a colorful history and always... by jackies365
Photo 2285

a colorful history and always...

lots of interesting clientele. this is the oldest bar in Michigan.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography.
Corinne C ace
A great shot!
February 3rd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Great character scene.
February 4th, 2024  
