burger night at the local VFW by jackies365
Photo 2295

burger night at the local VFW

definitely eye contact on this one. the burgers were great!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great capture of the atmosphere in this dinner. I'd have been intimidated :-)
February 23rd, 2024  
