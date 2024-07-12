Previous
Next
Friday night by jackies365
Photo 2369

Friday night

Down on the Riverwalk in Detroit. His glasses are great for reflections. My husband, Greg.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome! Super reflections
July 14th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise