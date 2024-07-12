Sign up
Photo 2369
Friday night
Down on the Riverwalk in Detroit. His glasses are great for reflections. My husband, Greg.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Lesley
ace
Awesome! Super reflections
July 14th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 14th, 2024
