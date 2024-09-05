Sign up
30 / 365
Gifdings Family home
We are fortunate to have many world slass museums in our area. This home was moved to Greenfield Village one of those museums. Portra 800 film.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
jackie edwards
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
