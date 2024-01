plymouth pup

finally got my tri x developed after shipping to California. although this photo doesn't show it, several others had what I think are light leaks. I've got a roll of phoenix in the camera now. I will see if I get the same effect with those. then on to decide whether the light leaks can be fixed or not. phoenix is a new color film produced by Harman. sounds like it will be colorful although maybe I picked the wrong time of the year to try it out.