Photo 2373
weeds
while I brought these in to do rather formal photos of them on a pure white backdrop, they somehow seemed to be more attractive in a more casual state. at least to me.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th July 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty
July 19th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
@beryl
thank you. a compliment coming from someone so well versed in floral photography!
July 19th, 2024
