weeds
while I brought these in to do rather formal photos of them on a pure white backdrop, they somehow seemed to be more attractive in a more casual state. at least to me.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty
July 19th, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
@beryl thank you. a compliment coming from someone so well versed in floral photography!
July 19th, 2024  
