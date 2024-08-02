Sign up
Photo 2381
someone left the towels out in the rain...
one minute you are splashing in the pool, the next minute it's raining...it's been a different kind of a year.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4398
photos
110
followers
73
following
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
503
1223
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd August 2024 9:42am
Call me Joe
ace
Same here..they predict tornadoes,cyclone,storms,flood- thank God,we’ve only light rain..🙏🏻☔️
August 6th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
I saw so much flooding there😔 🙏
August 6th, 2024
