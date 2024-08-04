Sign up
Photo 2382
apparently Janis Joplin had a porsche
should have talked with the owners. a replica which has been painstakingly hand painted like the original. according to google one which looked very much like this was auctioned off last year...maybe the one, don't know.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
jackie edwards
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4398
photos
110
followers
73
following
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
Annie D
it's fabulous!
August 6th, 2024
jackie edwards
@annied
isn't it though!!!
August 6th, 2024
