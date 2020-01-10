Previous
what if... by jackies365
Photo 856

what if...

Vivian Maier had lived today, would she have had a digital camera, a cell phone and a computer? would anyone have seen any of her photos? would she have been able to take them?
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

jackie edwards

