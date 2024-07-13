Previous
Detroit Riverwalk by jackies365
Photo 1222

Detroit Riverwalk

I do a fair bit of street photography though I am not extremely good at it. I did like this one on a very beautiful day on the Detroit Riverwalk. Out with friends for a great lunch then a rather warm walk with an ice cream treat at the end.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise