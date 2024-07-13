Sign up
Photo 1222
Detroit Riverwalk
I do a fair bit of street photography though I am not extremely good at it. I did like this one on a very beautiful day on the Detroit Riverwalk. Out with friends for a great lunch then a rather warm walk with an ice cream treat at the end.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th July 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
