Photo 857
filtered
for the challenge...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42959/homemade-filters-the-new-technique-challenge
two days left if you want to give it a try. this one was through a kitchen mesh strainer.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2792
photos
131
followers
71
following
234% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th January 2020 4:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
filter
technique101
