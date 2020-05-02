Previous
#36 by jackies365
maybe 19 would have been more appropriate for this one. went to Chik-fil-A today. this is how they took the orders in two lines, then another worker made sure you were in the correct order in line for pickup and a third worker gave you touchless service at the window with your food. all were efficient and very friendly. I was thankful that the weather was beautiful for them. I'm sure it is not always that pleasant. very thankful for people like Kaelyn during these times. #36 in my 100 people I have never met before series. was happy to let me take her photo!
jackie edwards

