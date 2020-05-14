Sign up
Photo 897
slice
I asked for lemons when my husband went shopping...they were out of single ones so he got a bagful...so...
sorry very behind on commenting and posting is even been difficult for a few days...peeking in from time to time though!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
2
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2945
photos
131
followers
77
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th May 2020 7:17pm
KazzaMazoo
💛 the minimalism. 💛 white space.
May 16th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great minimalist shot, nicely done
May 16th, 2020
