angel by jackies365
Photo 919

angel

cemetery visit to clean up my mother-in-law's headstone. can never pass up the opportunity to photograph some beautifully aged statuary.
13th July 2020

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
251% complete

