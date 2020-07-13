Sign up
Photo 919
angel
cemetery visit to clean up my mother-in-law's headstone. can never pass up the opportunity to photograph some beautifully aged statuary.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
3022
photos
133
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th July 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
