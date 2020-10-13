Previous
Next
2 of 6 by jackies365
Photo 956

2 of 6

their siblings are all twins...two other boys and two girls...they are also my new best friends...they are three...I think they were just fascinated by my mom's walker. so adorable. photo with grandpa's permission.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise