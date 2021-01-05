Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 995
such a pretty horse
I wish he/she had stood up but was much more interested in foraging for what lay beneath the snow. so pretty though!
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th January 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tami Ruble
I think the grazing horse adds interest.
January 7th, 2021
