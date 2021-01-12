Sign up
Photo 997
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3287
photos
139
followers
86
following
273% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th January 2021 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Adi
ace
super cool street art, nicely framed with the tree and lampost and leading line of the walkway
January 14th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
@adi314
thanks, the colors on this were stunning and of course the artwork was phenomenal.
January 14th, 2021
TinaB
ace
Wow thats some amazing street art!
January 14th, 2021
