mom's house

many of you know that my mom is 97. upon visiting her a couple of days ago I was struck by the light in the house from the southern exposure. I started taking photos all over the house, knowing that someday I won't be going there anymore. of course it's changed over the years, but when I walk in, it's still my home. (mom is a good recycler. she doesn't buy bottled water...I think this may have been from a recent trip to the casino ; )