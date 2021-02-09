Previous
Next
I had to entertain new friends by jackies365
Photo 1007

I had to entertain new friends

so bored...
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Haha, looking very comfy there!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise