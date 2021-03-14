creative outlet

had to be out of the house today and do something creative. not very talented at this but photography is failing me these days. amazing how many people stop to talk and how many don't. I don't care either way. met a nice man named Jack and his dog. talked for a while. the rather rudimentary blue figure on the right of the picture is my attempt to show him how tro draw a human figure. he bought a sketch book but said he can't draw people. I told him and showed him he could with basic shapes. tough lesson on a cracked cement wall though lol. it was fun and good to be out in the sun.