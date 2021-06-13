Sign up
Photo 1049
frankenflower
photographic boredom has taken over. composite - dahlia over daisy like flower - blend modes, adjustment layers etc...
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th June 2021 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
