Previous
Next
they just don't make them like this anymore... by jackies365
Photo 1052

they just don't make them like this anymore...

probably because no one could back them into the garage! it really was quite large!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wouldn’t want to parallel park it…great shot of this classic look
June 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise