the perfect...uh...imperfect 6 minute egg

for the wabisabi challenge from the darkroom gang. not really wabisabi in nature but kind of. the top egg had one end that floated in the boiling water. an air pocket I am guessing. the lower on came out perfectly while the top one was a bit overcooked and hard to peel. same carton, same date. maybe a bit over but tasted great nonetheless so kind of a natural nature occurrence that affected the outcome!