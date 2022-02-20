Sign up
Photo 1103
art and flowers
needed a background so I threw in one of my tries at neurographic art behind the flowers. quite bright and cheery.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Views
6
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th February 2022 4:55pm
