The last 3

I love these eggs. Can't we color them more often? I put away the rabbits today as they were the only decorations for Easter... I've become quite minimal. You'll also see me repeat these little blue dishes which I love, in my food photos only because I don't want to collect too many props. I guess if I was paid for it it would be a different story☺️ that being said I don't limit my shots. I took about a dozen fiddling with placement of each item and changing camera angle and settings.