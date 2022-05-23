Sign up
Photo 1121
lensbaby dahlias
dahlias are far from blooming here but my husband bought some from the nursery already in pots and blooming. I rather like the way the colored flowers around the dahlias frame the pink ones. practice practice practice.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3821
photos
131
followers
86
following
307% complete
View this month »
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1940
1120
1941
1942
1943
1944
1121
1945
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd May 2022 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
