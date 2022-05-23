Previous
lensbaby dahlias by jackies365
Photo 1121

lensbaby dahlias

dahlias are far from blooming here but my husband bought some from the nursery already in pots and blooming. I rather like the way the colored flowers around the dahlias frame the pink ones. practice practice practice.
23rd May 2022

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
