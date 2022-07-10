Previous
queen anne's lace 2 by jackies365
Photo 1136

queen anne's lace 2

which one to upload. I did three of the 14 I had taken into lightroom. I also shot some with the lensbaby which I wasn't to happy with and a couple with my film camera. tamron 90mm macro, on tripod.
10th July 2022

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Beryl Lloyd
Love this too !
July 10th, 2022  
