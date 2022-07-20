Previous
decisions about changes by jackies365
Photo 1141

decisions about changes

mom fell again this week. nothing broke but a lot bruised badly and a cut requiring stitches in her ear. two weeks of rehab and then my family has decided she needs more care than we are capable of.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such hard decisions. Thinking of you.
July 22nd, 2022  
