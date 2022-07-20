Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1141
decisions about changes
mom fell again this week. nothing broke but a lot bruised badly and a cut requiring stitches in her ear. two weeks of rehab and then my family has decided she needs more care than we are capable of.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3900
photos
132
followers
87
following
312% complete
View this month »
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
Latest from all albums
1139
1993
1994
478
1140
1995
1141
1996
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th July 2022 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Such hard decisions. Thinking of you.
July 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close