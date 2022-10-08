Previous
mostly empty by jackies365
Photo 1154

mostly empty

took a ride on the elevated train that runs through Detroit. It's called the People Mover. some days you can't find a seat, not so the case today. the lady in front was looking for women engineers for her company at a job fair.
8th October 2022

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
