Photo 1157
getting halloweenish
just thought these cute halloween hershey's kisses might make a nice still life with the skull.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3986
photos
126
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th October 2022 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
