Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1174
abstract paper roll
just a sheet of paper rolled into a cylinder placed over a sheet of tissue paper covering light pad. focus is on the top edge of the paper. may explore more with more than one piece of paper.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4063
photos
129
followers
78
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Latest from all albums
2111
2112
1173
2113
1174
2114
1175
2115
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th March 2023 11:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close