Brooks by jackies365
and another that tells the story of the day for me. how much he has grown, how hungry he always is, how hot the day was. sitting in the shade at a picnic table I covered in an old towel grabbed before leaving the house.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Phil Howcroft ace
another keeper for sure Jackie
July 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A beautiful portrait. I wonder what he’s thinking.
July 12th, 2023  
