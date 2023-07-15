Previous
Tom by jackies365
my friend that I stayed with this weekend. he enjoys a cigar when he's at the lake house. he was a very gracious host and helped me find the dark sky preserve for when we have a chance to see the northern lights!
jackie edwards

*lynn ace
fantastic capture ... really great lighting!
July 17th, 2023  
