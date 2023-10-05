Sign up
Previous
Photo 1203
dahlias
I need to quit trying so hard at photography. I've lost the wonder. It used to be fun😔
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4218
photos
118
followers
75
following
329% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th October 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
They are lovely
October 10th, 2023
