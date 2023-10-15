Previous
the lens by jackies365
Photo 1205

the lens

For Phil @phil_howcroft
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Jackie , I thought it might be a 50mm prime , it's a beauty , I have the Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 which is a stellar lens , Zeiss glass ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-10-18

October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice looking camera
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise