Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1205
the lens
For Phil
@phil_howcroft
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4222
photos
118
followers
75
following
330% complete
View this month »
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Latest from all albums
2238
2239
1203
2240
2241
1204
2242
1205
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020, 2017 2018 and 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th October 2023 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
Jackie , I thought it might be a 50mm prime , it's a beauty , I have the Yashica ML 50mm f1.7 which is a stellar lens , Zeiss glass ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-10-18
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice looking camera
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-10-18