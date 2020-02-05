Sign up
Photo 407
nesting
eye level...wonder who was brave enough to make their home so close to the walking path and at a human's eye level...although in the summer it is probably pretty well hidden with foliage from the tangle of branches
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2819
photos
132
followers
75
following
111% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th February 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
