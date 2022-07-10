Sign up
Photo 477
queen anne's lace 3
which one to upload. I did three of the 14 I had taken into lightroom. I also shot some with the lensbaby which I wasn't to happy with and a couple with my film camera. tamron 90mm macro, on tripod.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3886
photos
130
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2022 12:11pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love them all , but love the focus and detail in this one ! fav
July 10th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@beryl
thank you and I agree!
July 10th, 2022
