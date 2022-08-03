Sign up
Photo 479
grandma moses
while not as detailed, the art is increasing in numbers. no one will write a book about it. you won't find my mom under a google search for art. it passes the time when she can stay awake.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3911
photos
130
followers
84
following
