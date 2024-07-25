Sign up
Photo 501
Luminous
World watercolor month-luminous
Used my cell flash to capture the reflective gold!
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
2
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4387
photos
112
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th July 2024 10:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
wwcm-2024
summerfield
ace
cell flash, there's a brilliant idea. and your depiction of the word is also brilliant! aces!
July 26th, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a fab idea
July 26th, 2024
