Previous
Above me by jackspix
100 / 365

Above me

This stunning spray painting is on an arched brick ceiling, probably 30 foot from the floor. Just how, do they spray with such talent, upside-down
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise