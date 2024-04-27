Previous
Warming up by jackspix
110 / 365

Warming up

This was the fire to warm us up after a chilly open water swim today, cuddling our hot chocolate drink .. with marshmallows
27th April 2024

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
