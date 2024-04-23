Previous
Peace by jackspix
Peace

This Peace Lily is on my desk at work. Nature again is so stunning
23rd April 2024

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
