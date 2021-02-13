Sign up
Photo 1141
Silver
A little pillbox, sugarcube tongs and thimble form my mum. And sitting between the portraits of mum and other family members.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
6
4
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I'll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
for2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What lovely little treasures, and so nicely shot!
February 13th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
What lovely delicate details on these pieces. Works of art!
February 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous presentation of your treasures. I can see the beauty in each piece.
February 13th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
These are treasures for sure. Must have been made by master silversmiths.
February 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
such beautiful little treasures, the details are amazing.
February 13th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
I love the nicely composed combination against the empty background. :)
February 13th, 2021
