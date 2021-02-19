Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1147
Portrait 5
My mother in law, last July she turned 95......today she got her covid shot and tomorrow my hubby is going to get her so she can spend the weekend with us. She’s one feisty lady!
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2166
photos
116
followers
127
following
314% complete
View this month »
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
Latest from all albums
1144
302
682
1145
683
1146
684
1147
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great portrait. Have a fun weekend with this spirited lady.
February 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close