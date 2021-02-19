Previous
Portrait 5 by jacqbb
Portrait 5

My mother in law, last July she turned 95......today she got her covid shot and tomorrow my hubby is going to get her so she can spend the weekend with us. She’s one feisty lady!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait. Have a fun weekend with this spirited lady.
February 19th, 2021  
