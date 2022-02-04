Previous
High key featuring white by jacqbb
Taken yesterday during our walk in Padova, this was on an enormous square with a moat and statues of famous people from Padova’s history.
4th February 2022

Gerasimos Georg.
i never thought a picture like this would love so good if overexposed a bit(high-key)
well done!
February 4th, 2022  
