Previous
Next
Star of the show by jacqbb
Photo 1613

Star of the show

One of my Centranthus ruber or red valerian plants.
Always loved then on walls in France and the UK now they grow in my garden too.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I think I've got these, grow like weeds!!
June 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
They are beautiful, such a lovely colour.
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise