Photo 1613
Star of the show
One of my Centranthus ruber or red valerian plants.
Always loved then on walls in France and the UK now they grow in my garden too.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
30dayswild2022
JackieR
ace
I think I've got these, grow like weeds!!
June 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, such a lovely colour.
June 3rd, 2022
